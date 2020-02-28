MEREDITH — The 41st annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby was held Feb. 8-9. Participants traveled from Iowa, Missouri, Texas, California, and even Ireland for a chance to win more than $50,000 in cash prizes.
Originally called the Winnipesaukee Fishing Derby, created to support local businesses during the winter, the rotary hoped to sell 500 tickets for the first event in 1979. More than 1,000 tickets were sold. In 2020, approximately 5,000 tickets were sold. An Iowa visitor won the $5,000 Saturday cash drawing.
