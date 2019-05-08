FRANKLIN — Runners, walkers, families and groups from the greater Lakes Region and beyond are invited to participate in the FSB 150th 5K, presented by Franklin Savings Bank in partnership with Millennium Running. The event will take place Saturday, June 29. The professionally timed race starts at 9 a.m., with registration and check-in beginning at 8 a.m. at Paul Smith Elementary School.
The course is a relatively flat loop that begins at Paul Smith Elementary School and stretches along Chance Pond Road to Route 11, also known as Webster Lake Road, to Range Road and finishes back at the school. Runners will be provided with chipped bibs and will receive official time results provided by Millennium Running. The first 150 registrants will receive a free, commemorative moisture-wicking race shirt. The registration fee is $20 for adults, and $15 for children 17 and under. Registration is open by visiting www.runreg.com/franklin-savings-bank-150th-5k until Friday, June 28.
All proceeds raised from the FSB 150th 5K will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area.
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
