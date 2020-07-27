MORGANTON, NC — Wilma Joyce King Ward, 84, of Morganton, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Grace Heights, following a period of declining health.
Wilma was born on April 2, 1936 in New Hampshire to the late Charles King and Estella Brady King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ward; son, Marty King; daughters, Maureen Hebert and Darlene Briggs; granddaughter, Savannah Carswell; great-grandson, Jeremiah South; and brother, Vernon King.
She is survived by her daughter, Jody Carswell and husband Larry of Morganton; sons, Charles L. "Homer" Ward of Valdese, Pete Bolick and wife Sybil of Greensboro, and Rick Ward of Burnsville; brother, Gordon King of Laconia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family.
