HILL — Wallace P. Judd, 97 of the Borough Rd., died Sunday, December 20. He was born in Thetford, VT, one of five children of Watson and Eleanor (Swift) Judd. He was raised in Thetford and worked on the family farm before enlisting in the US Army. He served in the 43rd Infantry at Guadalcanal where he earned a life saving award and the Purple Heart. While he was serving, the family moved to Bartlett, NH and it was there that he returned and met his wife Mary (Ainsworth). In 1958 they moved to Hill and began their family.
Wallace was a hard working man always making sure to provide for his family. He built the families first home from the ground up, himself. He was a carpenter doing bridge construction with ED Sweet, Midway and Northeast Erectors.
In his earlier years he would hunt and fish, always taking the kids along on the fishing excursions. He loved to play baseball with the family and was a devout Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. He and Mary often played bid whist and taught the children to play so they always had a fourth. He was a member of Francis P. Murphy Post 5386, VFW in Bartlett.
Family members include seven children and their spouses: Martin (Joan) Judd of Hill; Lorraine (Ronald) Holt of Hill; Dorothy (Bobo) Scott of Morriston, FL; Ellen (James) Davis of Morriston, FL; Raymond (Pam) Judd of Bill; Kim (Caleb) Shepherd of Camden, ME; Margaret (Peter Aube) Judd of Center Harbor; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Betty Smith of Belmont; many nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Mary; a daughter, Judy Judd; sisters, Hilda Harris and Doris Judd; and a brother, Wayne Judd.
Services - There will be not services at this time. A Graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Andover Fish & Game Club, PO Box 253 Andover, NH 03216. To share a memory, sign an online guestbook or watch for updated service information in the spring, please go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.
