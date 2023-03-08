Virginia M. Daigle, 91

LACONIA — Virginia "Ginny" M. Daigle, 91, of Ledgecroft Place, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, surrounded by family at Concord Hospital in Laconia.
Virginia was born on March 22, 1931, in Lexington, Massachusetts, the daughter of Bernard J. and Veronica (Ryan) Belcastro.
She and her husband Leo resided in Carlisle, Massachusetts. While there, Virginia was active in the PTA, president of the Women’s Club, Prefect of the Sodality, and was a Cub Scout den mother.
Virginia and her husband moved to Gilmanton in 1971. She was hired by the Gilmanton School District as a library aide, and later became secretary to the principal. Ginny became loved and respected by both staff and students for her cheerfulness and dedication to her job. She was employed by the district for 20 years, and retired in 1991 to take care of her new grandson, Matthew.
Her hobbies included building and restoring houses with her husband Leo. She loved playing a good game of cards or dominoes. Hand and Foot was her preferred game. She and her husband enjoyed summering in Wells, Maine.
Predeceased by her devoted husband of 50 years, she leaves behind her two sons, Steven Daigle (Edith) of New London, and Robert Daigle (Melissa) of Gilford; her daughter, Debora Wheeler (Gary) of Loudon; her four grandchildren, Matthew and his fiancée, Mikaela of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Allison of Boston, Massachusetts, Jeff (Kathryn) of Denver, Colorado, and Hugh (Elizabeth) of Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Natalie of Denver, and Oliver and Rory of Austin. An animal lover, she leaves many "grand dogs" including her daughter’s precious Shih Tzu.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 13, from 3 to 5 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:00am, at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
