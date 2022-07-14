BOSCAWEN — Timothy Haddock Sr., 31, of Boscawen, lost his battle with addiction and depression and earned his wings to fly home for his next journey on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Timothy was born June 22, 1991 in Laconia, to David Haddock Sr. of Northfield and Helga Taylor of Meredith.
Timothy attended schools at Inter-Lakes in Meredith and graduated from Winnisquam High School where he had many friends that adored him, as well as in later years. He had a heart of gold and loved everyone. There wasn’t a time when he would drop what he was doing to help someone. Timothy was all about family. Family was important to him. So, if he called you out as a cousin, he adopted you as part of his family.
Timothy joined the Marines in an early enlistment program and left for training right after high school. He worked mostly as a laborer, most recently as a logger and learning the trade of tree climbing. Timothy loved fishing, collecting rocks, working with pottery and woodworking, working on small engines, and tattoo designing. Most of all, his passion was for his children.
Timothy struggled through depression and it led to addiction. He worked hard to control it. He wanted to make a good home for his children; but in the end that demon took over and he felt he could not fight anymore.
Timothy leaves behind his father David Haddock Sr. and his friend Wendy Cheney; his mother, Helga Taylor; his stepfather, Bo Potter; his sons, Timothy Haddock Jr., Aidyn Chagnon, and JD Ames-Haddock; and his daughter, Brooklyn Haddock. Timothy also leaves behind his brothers, David Haddock Jr. and his wife, Jayme of Plymouth, Travis King and his wife Jackie of Plymouth, David Partridge and Trevor Partridge of Franklin; a stepbrother, Jon Malcolm of Laconia; his sisters, Kimberly Griffin and her husband Ryan of Meredith, and Amanda Leubner and her husband Chris of Tilton; his stepsisters, Felecia Potter of Franklin, Tina Angers and her husband Ken of Laconia, and Brenda Potter of Franklin. He had many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Leslie Haddock of Meredith and Lillian Haddock of MA, NH, Paul Taylor of Munson, FL and Janice Coffran of Kerrick, MN.
Timothy will forever remain in our hearts and souls and will be forever missed.
A special thanks to the Isaiah 61 Café in Laconia for everything they did for Timothy.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m-4:00 p.m. at Wicwas Lake Grange, 150 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, NH.
Timothy enjoyed pot luck dinners and buffets. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to bring something to share.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
