LACONIA — Thomas James “Tommy” Rodrigue, 87, of Union Ave, passed away at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith on Saturday, September 10, 2022, after fighting his battle with prostate cancer.

Tom was born on July 17, 1935, in Bingham, Maine, the son of Joseph Helon and Mary (Patrick) Rodrigue. His passing has reunited him with his wife Betty Rodrigue, of Gilford; sister, Linda Whitten; and two brothers, Bruce and Brian Rodrigue, all of Sanford, Maine.

