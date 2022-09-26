LACONIA — Thomas James “Tommy” Rodrigue, 87, of Union Ave, passed away at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith on Saturday, September 10, 2022, after fighting his battle with prostate cancer.
Tom was born on July 17, 1935, in Bingham, Maine, the son of Joseph Helon and Mary (Patrick) Rodrigue. His passing has reunited him with his wife Betty Rodrigue, of Gilford; sister, Linda Whitten; and two brothers, Bruce and Brian Rodrigue, all of Sanford, Maine.
Tom worked for over 30 years in the auto parts industry in Laconia as manager for Robbins Auto Parts. He always had an interest in driving his Ford and Toyota automobiles, and later a passion for riding his Yamaha Venture Royal motorcycle to every covered bridge in NH. Tom loved country music from Merle Haggard to Emmylou Harris. In 2015 he became a member of the Heritage Baptist Church in Laconia, and spent many hours reading the King James Bible.
Tom is survived by his brother, Charlie Rodrigue of Sanford, Maine; second wife, Norma Rodrigue of Meredith; two sons, Scott Rodrigue and Tammy McCracken, of Mason; Tim and Sharon Rodrigue of Sanford, Maine; three grandchildren, Fiona, Cullen and Rowenna Rodrigue, of Loudon, and Mason McCracken of Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews in southwestern Maine.
A Graveside Service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford this fall.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & and; Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
