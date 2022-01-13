SANBORNTON — Thomas G. McDonald, 59, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Granite Hospice House in Concord, NH.
Tom was born April 15, 1962 in Laconia, NH, and lived his first six months in Weirs Beach before the family moved to Sanbornton, NH. He was the son of Richard A. McDonald Sr. and Ruth (Brunelle) McDonald.
He attended local schools. The family was involved in sled dog racing and Tom won every race he was in with his hound dog Bruno. Tom was a master carpenter and could build anything.
Tom is survived by two sons, Nicholas and Michael McDonald; three grandchildren, Bianka, Ashlyn and Kaiden McDonald; his mother Ruth; his sister Michelle Hurst; his brothers, Richard Jr. and Westen Treadwell; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara McDonald, his father Richard Sr., his grandparents Henry and Eva Brunelle and LaVerne McDonald, and uncles Joseph and Raymond Brunelle.
The family would like to thank the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses and Hospice for the wonderful care Tom received.
Per Tom’s wishes, there will be no services.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Thomas’ name be made to the Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.