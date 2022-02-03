GILFORD — Shirley (Stout) Strauch, 85, possessed a rare beauty; radiant, but unassuming, with a smile that hinted at her kindness and generosity of spirit! But it was her eyes that told you what was in her heart.
She was born in Chicago on August 9, 1936, the third daughter of Harold and Iva (Zieg) Stout. She grew up in Lombard, Illinois with her older sisters Nancy and Lois.
Shirley passed away at her home with her family by her side on January 29, 2022.
She often talked about the fact that she had four good dogs in her life; that she raised four good children; but that in her 85 years, she loved only one man, Walter Strauch.
She met Wally at York High School. Their first date was in 1952 and their love spanned 70 years. They spent one year apart, when Wally went off to play basketball and football at the University of Kansas, and she to Southern Illinois University. The following year she transferred to the University of Kansas.
At Kansas, she was president of the Mortar Board Honor Society, earning a BS in Education in 1958. She was a proud member of the cheerleading squad for the Jayhawks football team…“ROCK CHALK, JAYHAWK, KU!” After graduation, they were married in a double wedding ceremony and they began their 63 years of a beautiful life together.
Throughout their early years, Shirley made homes for the family in Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and then Massachusetts. She and Wally moved to North Dakota and Indiana, before landing in New Hampshire where they found a home in the geographic center of their four children and eventually seven precious grandchildren.
While raising four children, Shirley earned her Masters of Science in Education from Simmons College, and a Bachelors in Social Work from Minot State College. At the same time, she remained the “neighborhood Mom,” known for her open heart and open door policies. Shirley eschewed store-bought cookies for homemade; sewed matching dresses for her daughters, served as a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday school teacher, and hosted the infamous Halloween Barn parties.
Shirley lived and breathed strong principles. She valued hard work, honesty and service to others. She committed herself to instilling these values in each of her children and grandchildren. She was proud of the fact that each of her children took these lessons to heart and had chosen careers in “service to others.”
Shirley loved her family. She enjoyed the trips that she and Wally took over the years to visit with their many friends and extended family. She joined a Rotarian work team in Honduras and was part of a church group to aid Hurricane Katrina victims. She was awarded the Paul Harris Rotary Medal for her “Service Above Self” in association with the Bread and Roses Program in Franklin. She was an outstanding baker and cook adding that intangible ingredient “love” to everything she made. Her smile and twinkling eyes will nourish this family for many years to come.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Walter “Wally” Strauch; her son, Mike Strauch and his partner, Jane Kiefer of Littleton; her daughters, Kim (Strauch) Hyer and husband Frank of Portsmouth, Julie (Strauch) Clark and her husband, Jim of Windham, ME, and Leslie (Strauch) Krohto and her husband, Eric of Merrimac, MA; grandchildren, Ryan and Adam Strauch, Kerstin Hyer, John and Kiana Clark, and Alec and Madi Krohto. She leaves behind two sisters, Nancy Hollenbeck and husband, Jim of Lombard, IL, and Lois Leadley of Aurora, IL. Shirley is predeceased by her parents.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Laconia, NH. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will follow.
A Celebration of her Life will be on the same day from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley’s name to “The Circle Program,” encouraging high-risk NH girls to reach their full potential. For more information and online donation, please go to www.circleprogram.org, or by mail to The Circle Program, P.O. Box 815, 85 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
