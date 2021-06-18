BELMONT — Shirley Smith Johnson, 96, of Belmont, NH, daughter of Mabel and Charles Smith and loving wife of Charles Henry Johnson, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at her home in Belmont.
She is survived by three children, Gay Borgstrom and son-in-law Alan Borgstrom of Sanbornton, NH, Lynn Johnson of Santa Barbara, CA, beloved son, Russell Johnson of Belmont, NH; and former sons-in-law, John Pons and Thomas Ripley. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Travis Pons, Alexander Pons, Holly Pons, and great-granddaughter, Stephanie Pons, daughter of Alex and Alessandra Pons.
Shirley was born in 1924 in West Haven, CT. She met her husband Charles Johnson of Guilford, CT. They were married in 1942 on a weekend leave. They did not see each other again for three years as Charles served in the Navy during WWII. They bought a home on Leete's Island in Guilford in 1945 and lived there raising a family until Charles retired from SNET, at which time they moved to Fort Pierce, FL, and built their retirement home. They were married for 54 years before Charles passed away in 1997.
In 1998, after Charles passed, Shirley relocated to Belmont, NH. She became a member of the Laconia Athletic and Swim Club where she met a group of extremely kind and dear friends. Shirley was an officer in the Eastern Star in Guilford, CT. She also was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary at the Indian Neck Yacht Club in Branford, CT, and again joined the women's auxiliary at the American Legion Post 318 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Shirley was an active swimmer, had a great sense of humor and was very social. She loved boating and the shoreline. She enjoyed many friends and loved spending time with her family.
She lived a long, good life and everyone who loved her will miss her dearly.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may contribute to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
