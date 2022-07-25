Roland E. Gooch, 96

THORNTON — Roland Elmore Gooch, 96, of Thornton, died in Meredith on July 15, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Born in Taunton, MA on June 17, 1926, he was the son of Ralph and Olive (Dole) Gooch.
Roland attended Taunton Schools and graduated from New Hampton Prep School, New Hampton. He resided in Berkley, MA until retirement, then a resident of Thornton, for many years. After graduation he served in the Navy.
Roland worked for New England Power, now National Grid, in Massachusetts retiring after 35 years. After his retirement, he went in partnership with Pascoe Roberts, which became Roberts & Gooch Electric, Inc.
Roland was a member of the King David Masonic Lodge A.M. & F.M., in Taunton, and the Order of Eastern Star I Taunton. He was also a member of the Parker Masonic Lodge #97, in N. Woodstock. Roland was an active member of The Campton Congregational Church.
Roland enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go camping.
Roland is predeceased by his daughter, Marjorie Collins and a grandson, Justin Atwood.
Roland is survived by his wife of 73 years, Phyllis (Dreghorn) Gooch of Thornton; his children, Janet G. Lottmann of Madison, and her late husband Wayne Lottmann, Ralph R. Gooch of Berkley, MA and his wife Betsy Gooch, William D. Gooch of Hamburg, PA and his wife Susan Gooch, Paula G. Atwood of Berkley, MA and her husband David Atwood; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held in the Campton Congregational Church, NH Route 175, Campton, on Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Russell and Rev. Cynthia Petrie, pastors, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Thornton.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Gooch family with their arrangements. To sign Roland’s Book of Memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
