Robert E. King, 69

GILMANTON — Robert "Bob" Edward King, 69, of Elm Street, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Robert was born on March, 1, 1953, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Madeline Louis King.
Robert loved his dog, Daisy. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan. Robert loved his Walmart family that he worked for.
Robert is survived by his stepsons, Troy Turcotte, Ronald Dame, Thomas Turcotte and Richard Turcotte; his stepdaughter, Debby Bourdeau; his brothers, David and his wife Sherry King, Brian King, Arthur King, Jimmy King, Donald King and David King Jr.; his sisters, Alice King, Sharon King, Barbara King and Sandra King; and his grandchildren, Lori Morrill, Lucinda Turcotte, Ryan Turcotte, Devin Turcotte, Alexis Turcotte, Kelsea Turcotte, Natasha Turcotte, Michael Weeks, Susan Weeks, Arthur Weeks, Charles Wallace, Kayleen Dame, Justin Dame, and Brandon Dame, Taylor Morrill, Magey Sanchez; and several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his partner of 43 years, Florence Turcotte; his brother, Kevin King; his sister, Pam King; and his son, Russell Dame Jr.
Thank you for the last year and a half for being our confidant and helping us through the toughest times of our lives. We will miss you. Always and forever, Love, Lori and Troy.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Robert’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
