Robert E. “Bob” Doucet, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
Bob was born June 30, 1937, in Laconia, to Adelbert J. Doucet and Alice Z. Doucet-Maheux. He grew up and attended schools in New Hampshire. He also attended the University of New Hampshire where he earned his bachelor of science degree.
On April 23, 1960, he married Julie Ann LaRoche in Rochester. Bob and Julie made their home in Indiana then Littleton, Colorado, where Bob worked as an engineer for Johns Manville before moving to Idaho Falls in 2016.
He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Bob was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, tennis, and gardening.
Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Robin Louise (Tom) Mansanarez of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Lisa Jane Doucet of Jasper, Georgia; brothers, Leo Doucet of Rhode Island and Roger Doucet of New Hampshire; sisters, Lorraine Satchell of Portland, Oregon, Simone Schwerin, and Claire Shuten.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie; parents; and sisters, Cecile and Helen.
A gathering will be held on Friday, May 13, from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
