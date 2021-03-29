LACONIA — Paula A. Pomeroy, resident of Laconia, NH, passed away Sunday morning, March 21, after long and courageous battles with multiple major health issues.
Paula was born on November 22, 1942 to Bill and Hilja Komulainen, formerly of South Paris Maine. Being 100% Finnish, her heritage was very important to her. She graduated from Paris High School in 1961 from Auburn Maine School of Commerce in 1964. She married Albert S. Pomeroy on July 18, 1964 and together, they travelled worldwide in the United States Air Force. Upon military retirement in 1980, they settled in Lyme, New Hampshire and built their first home together, where they lived for 20 years with their children, until Al’s sudden passing in 2000. Paula moved to Orford, NH and then to Laconia, NH until November 2020. At that time, she moved in with her daughter and family at Hanscom Air Force Base, MA.
Paula was a devoted and faith filled woman and was active in Churches everywhere they lived, most recently as a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Laconia, NH. She was a hard worker and had unwavering Sisu. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, was a ski instructor, an avid seamstress and taught sewing in 4H. She was always active in Civic Pursuits which included Cub Scout and Brownie Troop Leaders, President of the Wives Clubs in the Air Force, care of the Homeless, and those in need in the community, and she especially loved cooking and giving to homebound Seniors and neighbors.
Paula is survived by her children, Mike and his wife Julie Pomeroy, Liz Pomeroy Rexford and her husband Jeff and their daughter Allison. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Castonguay and husband Adelard, their children Christopher Castonguay, Peter Castonguay and Sarah Littlefield, and Mary Castonguay; her sister-in-law, Diane Morton and her husband Bill and their family; and her brother-in-law, Harold “Bunk” Hall and his wife Marion, and their family.
A Christian Burial will be held at Riverside Annex, South Paris Maine, on May 22nd, 2021.
