BRISTOL — Melva B. Day, 74, affectionately known as “Melvie” to the Newfound area community, was born as the first child and only daughter of Ervin and Elizabeth (Robbins) Braley. She was raised in South Alexandria, attended local schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1965. As a young mother, Melva was involved in many local programs supporting her sons’ interests. From Cub and Boy Scouts to the ski team, to little league, and the Bristol Community Center (TTCC), Melva was always donating time and caring for her children and every other child as well.
Her involvement at the TTCC spanned many of the programs as well as serving on the Advisory Committee. She especially loved working the Santa’s Village event where she always set up the Annalee doll display and took her turn helping as Mrs. Claus.
Melvie was a founding member of the Bristol Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary. She donated much time and energy supporting the Fire Company with fundraising and coffee and food at fire scenes, and later became a member and worked as an EMT. Continuing to find ways to help others, she served as a Police Matron for the Town of Bristol, handled the rental properties for Pemi Valley Realty and later obtained her LNA certification and working at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton. Melva was a member of the Bristol United Church of Christ and was what her friends and family would say was a True Believer. Her faith ran strong and deep. Her caring for others was an important part of who she was, if she knew of a need, she was there to help. Her generous heart and spirit will long be remembered and missed by this community.
Melvie, also known as Grammy, made herself available for her three beloved grandchildren every chance she could, from making art projects with them, adjusting her work schedule to get them to and from school; having picnics with them, even on her living room floor, Grammy left a huge mark in her grandchildren's lives.
She leaves two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Kristine Day of Alexandria and Jeff and Vicki Day of Sanbornton; three grandchildren: Emily, Wyatt, and Sophia; five brothers: Kenneth Braley of Alexandria; Robert Braley of Danbury; Rodney Braley of Alexandria; Keith “Squeek” Braley of Grafton; Peter Braley of Webster; many nieces and nephews.
Services-A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, Fowler River Rd, Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Tapply Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222 or at www.ttccrec.org. To leave a condolence or share a memory please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
