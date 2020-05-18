MANCHESTER (formerly of Gilford) — Mary (Fiock) Chesebrough, 88, of 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, died at her home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Mrs. Chesebrough was born May 15, 1931, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Ernest and Judith (Harby) Fiock. After graduating from the University of Maryland, she worked as a civilian contractor at Fort Dietrich in Frederick, Maryland. It was there where she met her husband, Lt. Colonel Donald Chesebrough, who was serving in the Army at Fort Dietrich, and they were married in January 1964.
In 1973, she moved to Gilford, NH with her husband and two children, where she resided for over 40 years. She was very active in her community, having volunteered countless hours to the Old Home Day Committee, Public Library, Little League, Outing Club, and Thomson Ames Historical Society, among other local organizations. In 2016, four years after the passing of her husband, she moved to Manchester, NH to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Chesebrough loved reading, watching/feeding the birds, doing Sudoku puzzles, working in her gardens and enjoying time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara L. Peterson of Lewes, Delaware; her son, Robert A. Chesebrough and wife Lynn of Hollis, NH; her daughter, Patricia L. Chesebrough of North Andover, Massachusetts; and her three grandchildren, Robyn T. Chesebrough of Groveland, Massachusetts, and Anthony C. Passariello and Christopher G. Passariello, both of North Andover, Massachusetts.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chesebrough was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Lt. Colonel Donald Chesebrough, Army, retired.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Chesebrough expressed her wish that memorial donations be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
