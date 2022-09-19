Margaret St. Hilaire

Margaret St. Hilaire

NASHUA — Margaret “Peggy” St. Hilaire passed peacefully in Nashua, after living a very full life in the Lakes Region, prior to moving to Nashua, and having called Boston home and many places abroad as a young person.

Born in France to American parents, she and her family escaped the Nazi invasion of Europe in 1939.

