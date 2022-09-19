Margaret St. Hilaire

NASHUA — Margaret “Peggy” St. Hilaire passed peacefully in Nashua, after living a very full life in the Lakes Region, prior to moving to Nashua, and having called Boston home and many places abroad as a young person.
Born in France to American parents, she and her family escaped the Nazi invasion of Europe in 1939.
Peggy graduated Summit High School in Summit, New Jersey and was a graduate of Endicott College in Massachusetts. She worked in Boston at a doctor’s office as a young woman, and at the Home for Little Wanderers. After her lengthy career at Coca Cola she volunteered to help aging patients at the Lakes Regional Hospital.
Peggy enjoyed playing cards, bingo, knitting, cross stitching, doing crossword puzzles, and never missed a New England Patriots game. She loved cats and had many during her life.
Peggy is survived by her loving brother, Charles Flagler; and sister, Mary Rachau of Illinois and her children, Elizabeth and David Rachau. Other extended family includes, Charles’s two children, Beth Flagler, Alex Flagler, Alex’s wife Jessica and their two children, Benjamin and Abigail Flagler. In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Gerald St. Hilaire, a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII.
Private Services and Burial will take place at a later date at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
