Marc M. Hamel, 33

BEVERLY HILL, Florida — Marc Matthew Hamel, 33, passed into the presence of our Lord, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, after a long battle with HLH, with his loving wife Jenn holding his hand. Marc attended Laconia Christian Academy in Laconia, New Hampshire, and New Hampton Prep in New Hampton, New Hampshire, where he enjoyed playing soccer and lacrosse. He also completed online collegiate coursework in his interests, Cryptozoology and Culinary arts. He was employed for many years by Satellites Unlimited Inc. where he was the Corporate Trainer. Marc produced most of the training aids, videos, classes and podcasts for the company. He was extremely dedicated, talented, passionate and well liked. Marc also hosted and produced The “After Hour Show” on his YouTube Channel: "AfterHourComedy" for over a decade, expanding into his “Declassified” series shortly thereafter. He enjoyed playing video games, performing street and stage magic, golfing, cooking and fishing.
He is the son of Bruce and Marcia Hamel of Littleton, New Hampshire and Beverly Hills, Florida. Besides his parents, he leaves behind the love of his life, Jennifer Bates Hamel, his wife; his devoted sister, Heather Hamel of Columbus, Ohio; his maternal grandmother, Patsy Matthews of Moultonboro, New Hampshire and Naples, Florida; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his Bates family in-laws including his little buddy Dawson. Along with his many friends, he leaves behind his favorite pets: Dr. Cooper the ferret, goldfish, dogs — Mags, Lilly and Pups, and cats — Mittens, Megabreath and Ticklebutt.
Marc was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Roger and Roxy Hamel of Gilford, New Hampshire; and his maternal grandparents, C. Dixon Matthews, of Moultonboro, New Hampshire; and Marion Matthews of Beverly Hills, Florida; as well as his aunt, Brenda Hamel; and his uncle, Bruce Matthews.
