LACONIA — Lois E. Parris, 79, of Chester Court, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
Lois was born on November 25, 1940, in Lowell, MA, the daughter of Lionel Benoit Sr. and Evelyn (Dailey) Benoit. Lois worked as bookkeeper for Westcott, Millham & Dyer Law Firm.
Lois is survived by her sons, Frederick Parris Jr. and Melvin “Mel” Parris; her daughters, Pamela Oley and Linda Cilley; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Joy, Lacey, Lois, Kyrstle, Brian , Leeann; six great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carol Stacey, Evelyn Allen, Geraldine Benoit, and Paula Cabana; and nine nieces and seven nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Lionel Benoit Jr., and her sisters, Judith Souza and Nancy Chakarian.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford, 18 Wesley Way (Rt. 11A), Gilford, NH 03249.
Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
