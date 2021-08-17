LACONIA — Julie A. Booska, 69, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Julie was born in Laconia on August 22, 1951, to the late Robert and Pauline (Birge) Williams.
Julie was a homemaker, loved her family and all of her many pets. She loved Collie dogs, Chinese food, going for rides, and of course, watching wrestling and General Hospital. She always had a cup of coffee in front of her.
Julie came from a large extended family. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Percy; her sister, Cheryl Williams of Nashua, NH; and stepsister, Jari Bonenfant of Merrimack, NH; Aunts Jean, Nancy, and Barbara, and her Uncle Rex. She is predeceased by her parents; her stepsister, Staci Williams; Aunts, Elaine and Dori; and Uncle Bob.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, August 19, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service will take place in September, 2021, at Village Cemetery in Meredith, NH. Julie and her mother Pauline will be interred together.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
