MEREDITH — Joseph William Johnson of Meredith, NH, was born in Providence, RI, on July 27, 1952.
On January 12, 2021, he passed away due to heart complications.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Eugene Johnson, and mother, Carolyn (Jamieson) Johnson. He is survived by his son, Jason Johnson of Derry, NH; and his daughter, Lindsay Learned and her husband Seth Learned of Campton, NH. He also had four grandchildren that he adored. He had a sister, Carolyn Hamm of Pounding Mills, VA; and brother, Michael Johnson of Cranston, RI; he had several nieces and nephews and ex-wife and friend, Beverly Williams of Meredith, NH.
Joe grew up in Pawtucket, RI, and graduated in 1970 from Davies Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, RI. During his time there, his interests steered him towards car mechanics and auto body restoration. After high school, he and his wife moved to Glocester, RI. He worked as a sales representative for Chemical Sales out of Worcester, MA, for several years.
In 1988, he and his family moved to Meredith, NH. It was here that he would open his business, JJ’s Auto Body Shop. He owned and ran his business successfully for many years.
Joe was a lover of many things: speeding around Lake Winnipesaukee in his Donzi, driving his Harleys, camping, skiing, going to church and worshiping, working on cars and motorcycles, but most of all being with his family. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He always had a smile and a hello for everyone. He was the life of the party and he had an unbreakable spirit. Joe was a fighter in every way and great person to talk to you when you needed a shoulder to lean on. His light-hearted spirit and humor were infectious. It didn't matter what you were doing with him, he made it fun.
We will remember him for being: a Father, a Poppy (grandpa), an auto-body specialist, Christian, a participant of prayer group with his church brothers, and the friendliest guy ever!
Joe's family will honor him in the later months of spring to celebrate his life. May he rest in peace, in the Father's arms.
