GILFORD — John J. Marsden, 89, of Brookside Circle, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Forest View Manor Assisted Living in Meredith.
John was born on October 22, 1932 in Warwick, RI, the son of the late James and Annie (Aspinal) Marsden.
He worked as the Vice President of Internal Security for Commercial Union Insurance Co. Following his retirement, he owned a Christian campground in Winthrop, Maine before moving to North Carolina. He and his wife then moved to Gilford, NH to live with his daughter, Donna and family.
John (Jack) was a devoted follower of Jesus and always looked for opportunities to tell others about the good news of Christ. Whenever he was able, he was involved in the church community. He loved to study God’s Word and wanted to grow in his understanding of it.
John is survived by daughters, Donna J. Green and her husband Brian of Gilford, Debra E. Martino and her husband Albert of NC; his son, John J. Marsden II of SC; grandchildren, Nicholas Martino, Chelsea Martino, Derek Green, Bethany Hardy, Nicole Green; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Ann (Gadoury) Marsden.
A Memorial Service for John and his wife Ann will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in John's memory may be made to Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington St., Laconia, NH 03246 towards “capital campaign.”
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
