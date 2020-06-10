MEREDITH — James A. Wallace of Meredith, NH, passed away on June 6, 2020. Born in Laconia, Jim was the son of Harry A. Wallace and Helen Philbrick Wallace. Jim attended school in Meredith and graduated from Meredith High School class of 1959. He was a graduate of Becker Junior College with a degree in Business Administration and went on to Bentley College graduating in 1964 with a BS in Business.
After graduation he joined the US Air Force and then the Air National Guard for six years.
Jim worked alongside his father at H.A. Wallace Oil and Home Heating Business and eventually became president of Wallace Energy and convenience stores, retiring in 2000.
Jim served as president of the Better Home Heat Council, and served on the board of directors For the New England Fuel Institute. He was involved in working on the Indian Island Restoration Project for the Town of Meredith. He was a member of the Meredith Rotary Club serving as president and responsible for ice reports before each Rotary Fishing Derby earning him the title of “Iceman.”
He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Meredith where he served as a Trustee for several years.
Jim was a avid collector especially Mobil Oil memorabilia. Upon retirement Jim enjoyed traveling, skiing and was passionate about antique cars and trains. He enjoyed joining his fellow car enthusiasts on road trips or on holiday rides on the Conway Scenic Railway with his granddaughters. He belonged to the Granite Region Antique Automobile Club, the Ford V8 club and the Profile Auto League.
Jim's love of life will be missed, his outgoing personality and smile left an impression on all who met him. Above all, Jim loved people. Whether his friends, family, or a stranger he could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He is survived by his wife Ann of 33 years; daughter Whitney and husband Brandon; two granddaughters, Lyla and Celia of Kittery, Maine; and his stepson, Michael Batchelder of Ottawa, Canada; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister Joan Wallace Crandall.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, PO Box 533, Meredith, NH or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH
A gathering will be held at a later date as health concerns allow.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.