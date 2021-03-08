THORNTON — Helen B. Steele, 88 of Thornton passed away March 4, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born August 26, 1932 to Bert and Olive (Simonds) Benton.
Helen attended Thornton Central School and graduated from Plymouth High School. Throughout her life, she enjoyed her work but most of all she enjoyed her family. It was not unusual to find Helen sewing, baking, gardening, or reading, sometimes all at the same time.
Helen is survived by her children, Kathryn (Kathy) Tobine and her husband David of Laconia, NH; Paul Steele Sr. and Cynthia (Cindy) McAuley of Thornton, NH; her brother, Bradford Benton of Thornton, NH; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen was pre-deceased by her husband of 35 years, Ralph Steele Jr.; her parents; her son, Gregg Steele; her brothers, Charles and John Benton; and grandchildren, Ashley and Kyle McAuley.
A graveside service is planned for May 22, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Thornton, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
