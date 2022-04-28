Harold G. Newcomb, 85

BELMONT — Harold “Hank” G. Newcomb, 85, a resident of Belmont for 20 years, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Laconia Rehab Center in Laconia after a short illness. He was born on September 5, 1936 in Lawrence, MA the son of George and Ruth (Webb) Newcomb.
He moved to Belmont from Tewksbury, MA and lived most of his life in Andover, MA. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Andover for over 30 years, retiring in 1987. Harold enjoyed chopping wood, but gardening was his life along with his Maggie and Little Bit. He was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Arthur Wieczorkiewicz; a brother, Kenneth Newcomb; and his special Uncle, Phillip Webb.
His family includes his wife of 63 years, Patricia A. (Berthel) Newcomb of Belmont; his two sons, Randy H. Newcomb of Banner Elk, NC and Frederick P. Newcomb and his wife Ann of Windham; two grandchildren, Ashley R. Gioia of Exeter and Ariana Newcomb of Banner Elk, NC; great-grandson, Adam M. Gioia of Exeter; his sister, Beverly M. Shattuck and her husband Fred of Tewksbury, MA; his brother, Philip Newcomb and his family of Tewksbury, MA; he is also survived by several beautiful nieces, nephews; and many special and dear friends.
According to Harold's wishes there will be calling hours from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. (Franklin-Tilton Road) in Tilton.
The family requests that memorial donations in memory of Harold, may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 as an alternative to flower expressions.
