BRISTOL — Harlan "Harlie" Dean Putnam Sr., 83, died at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH, on January 22, 2022 from heart failure, facing some serious heart repair issues. He peacefully passed away with his wife and sons Harley and Mike by his side, and son Heath on the phone from Arizona.
Harlie was born in Orford on October 27, 1939, son of Ora Don Putnam and Natalie Alberta Trask Putnam.
Harlie, “Putt” to many of his young friends, has been a resident of Bristol since 1949. In 1960 he married his beloved wife of 61 years, Elaine “Susie” May Verrill, and they moved to New Hampton to live on “The Farm” with Susie's widowed grandmother for two years, and then moving back to Bristol, building their own house on Fourth Street where they raised their three sons, Harlan Dean Putnam Jr., Michael George Putnam, and Heath Randall Putnam, all three of which made their parents extremely proud.
Harlie was a member of the National Guard, enlisting part time with his friends from school. During his time in the “Guard,” he received notification of possible deployment to Vietnam, but he never received the orders to go.
He started working at I.P.C. as a press operator. He was self-educated as a machinist. He worked for IPC/Freudenberg for 19 years, then after leaving, became an owner/operator truck driver for nine years, working construction and 18-wheeling, then back to machinist.
He was a beekeeper for 21 years, and was one of the founders and member of the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers Association. Active as a “mentor” and one of the teachers at Bee School, he was a leader of the “question and answer” period of the monthly meetings.
Harlie was a member of the Bristol Baptist Church, and has served as a trustee in the past. His faith in God was real and he shared it with all with his message of “Don't forget to thank God for the little things.” After his open-heart surgery, many years ago, he had an encounter with our Lord, which enforced his belief, and he shared that encounter humbly with many.
He loved his family very much and was very involved in the activities of his three sons, Harley, Mike and Heath.
Harlie loved snowmobiling and was very active in the Pemi-Valley Snowmobile Club since the Club's inception. He always participated and shared the responsibilities of the upkeep and the grooming of the club trails, sometimes including the responsibilities as Assistant Trailmaster or Trailmaster. Boy Scouts was a blessing to his life growing up, and the Community Center, where he was part of the bucket brigade, when they were digging out for the basement. Living and working on farms, and starting work after school at a very young age, didn't leave him a lot of play time, but gave him some money to buy a classy car and a motorcycle. From a teenager, he loved fixing up old cars and “souping up” the engines and mufflers (which the police would always make him remove, as far as Harlie was concerned (temporarily), and striking paint jobs (the girls loved).
In his leisure time he loved “cruising,” watching cowboy movies, and watching the birds.
Harlie will be missed by all.
He was predeceased by his father, Ora Don Putnam, and his mother, Natalie Alberta Trask Putnam; half-brothers Leland Trask, Allen Trask and Edwin Trask; and sisters-in-law, Evalyn Trask, Hazel Trask, Marion King and Emily Verrill; and brother-in-law, Wayne Verrill.
Harlan leaves behind his sister, Sharon Putnam Bucklin and husband John; his wife, Elaine “Susie” Verrill Putnam; sons, Harlan Putnam Jr. and wife Melissa Bucklin Putnam, Michael Putnam and wife Sharolyn Fortin Putnam, Heath Putnam and wife Elizabeth Seeler Putnam; grandchildren, Amy Putnam Poitras and husband Jeremy, Allison Putnam and partner Paul England, Elaina Putnam and fiance Colby Shinn, Joseph Putnam and partner Kailey Currier, Elaina and Joe's mother, Annette Putnam, Alexander Putnam, Rachael Putnam and partner Anthony Gallo, and Julia Putnam; great-grandchildren, Kaelynn Lang, Dyllan Lang, Bridgett Lang, Darryn Uhlendorff, Cooper Putnam and Bradley Putnam; brother-in-law, Willard Verrill and wife Judy, sister-in-law, Gloria Trask; sister-in-law, Linda Verrill Dinger and husband; and brother-in-law, Larry Dinger; step-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and so many friends.
We send a “heartfelt thank you” for Harlie's comfort and care by the Bristol EMT's and Cardiology Doctors and Nurses, and all at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH, for their thoughtfulness for us.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Bristol Baptist Church, 30 Summer Street. Pastor Wayne Toutaint will officiate. We invite you to come and request everyone wear a mask. There will be no calling hours and no gathering after.
For those unable at this time to attend, we are hoping to have a Memorial in the late Spring for family and friends where we would like to try and have a parade of our “Cruisin’ Buddies” to drive up and around the foot of Newfound Lake and back, ending in Homeland Cemetery at a specified time for a small remembrance with Pastor Wayne officiating. Harlie will be interred at a later time.
If you are so inclined, in lieu of flowers, the children of St. Jude's Research Hospital always touched Harlie's heart so much. He would always say, “No matter what you have wrong, there is always someone worse off.” St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Telephone 800-805-5856.
