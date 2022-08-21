Ellen P. Paterson, 92

Ellen P. Paterson, 92

ALEXANDRIA — Ellen Phyliss (Carney) Paterson, 92, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 18. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas F. Paterson Sr.

She was born on October 25, 1929 in Providence, RI to Edward and Elsie S. (Harper) Carney. She resided in Lincoln, RI for 45 years before retiring to Alexandria in 1992. She received her BS from Rivier University and her Masters Degree from Nova University.

