Elizabeth Ann Fitts (Dutton - French) passed away January 1, 2021. She had been fighting stage 4 colon cancer for over two years at the time of her death.
She was born on August 5, 1959 in Oceanside, CA, to parents Catherine (Cote) and Mark Dutton. Beth graduated from Laconia High School and had five children, Christie, Candie, Travis French, Tabitha Stevens, and Samantha Weir. Beth loved her children, family, animals, and plants. She lived in homes in Pittsfield, Belmont, Lakeport and Laconia, NH, before she moved to Oklahoma. Beth attended Grace Baptist Church in Granite, Oklahoma, and loved her church family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father, Mark Dutton; and her brothers, Donald and David Dutton.
She leaves behind her children and their spouses and her beloved grandchildren: Kilian French, Aiden and Olivia Weir, Ezra, Bianca, Elias and Harlyn Hearn; her mother, Catherine Cote (and husband Maurice); brothers and sisters, Loretta Estes, William Dutton (and wife Cathy), Dorothy Trask, Dan Dutton, Douglas Dutton, and Debbie Cook (and husband Michael); multiple nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. She will be missed by so many.
Per Beth's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society in Beth's honor.
Arrangements were entrusted to Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home, located at 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma; 580-846-9018.
On-line condolences for Beth can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com.
