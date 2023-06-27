TILTON — Elaine Grace, 75, died on Thursday, June 22, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
She was born on May 9, 1948, in Beverly, Massachusetts, one of seven children of the late George and Alta (Gurley) Perkins. She was the widow of the late James V. Grace who passed in 2019.
James and Elaine were married in California on June 20, 1979. Elaine worked as a hairdresser for over 35 years, many of them for Blue Mirror in Franklin. She followed her long hairdressing career working as an instructor at both Empire Beauty School and Michaels School of Hair Design & Esthetics. She was affectionately known by her students as “Ms. Elaine.”
Elaine enjoyed camping, traveling and most of all, horses. She lived on a farm for several years and won several awards riding in Gymkhana including pole racing and barrel racing. Elaine was a firecracker who always spoke her mind. She will be remembered fondly by friends and family for her vibrant, outgoing personality and her purple hair.
Along with her parents, Elaine was predeceased by five of her siblings, Fred Perkins, Glenda Counts, Judy Fodering, Diane Boisvert and George Perkins.
She leaves behind her two sons, Darrin Apichell and Tyler Grace and their wives, Amy Apichell and Missy Grace; as well as her stepson, Jim Grace and his wife Michele Grace; six grandchildren; brother, Bill Perkins; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 172 King St., in Boscawen. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
To view Elaine’s online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit phaneuf.net.
