Dorothy N. Currier, 101, passed away on May, 30, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived a long and productive life and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years John (Jack) Currier. She is survived by her three sons, Donald (Joanne) of Killingworth, CT.; Peter (Ann) of Northfield, NH and Scott (Pam) of New Bedford, MA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dot loved reading, bingo and needlework and the great states of Maine and New Hampshire. She was a devout member of the United Methodist Church. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Golden Crest for their loving care and support.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
