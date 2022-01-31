Donald J. Paquin, 74

LOUDON — Donald Joseph Paquin, 74, of Jefferson Terrace, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Donald was born on February 28, 1947 in Laconia.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going fishing, and spending time with his beloved family.
Donald is survived by his brothers, Alec Paquin, James Paquin, and Robert Paquin; his sisters, Debbie Taylor, Linda Dowse, and Georgia Holmes; his step-daughter, Angie Munsey; his nieces, Amanda Burg, Alyssa Burg, Cindy Lingond, Laura Engstrand, Tina Paquin, Beth Clapper, Kelly Clark, Tasha Paquin, Rebecca Buyers, and Jennifer Dowse; his great-nieces, Ashley Paquin, Carrie Lynn Provencher, Tracy Gurney, and Emma Holmes; his great-great nieces, Madison Provencher, Elizabeth Provencher, and Kayla Paquin; his nephews, Richard Paquin, Timmy Paquin, Christopher Holmes, David Kenney, Dale Robinson, and Nick Robinson, Troy Engstrand, and Edward VanDine; his great nephews, Colby Leroux, Devon Bricknell, Indy Buyers, Layne Buyers, and Richard Paquin Jr.; and his lifelong friend, George VanDine and his wife Connie. Donald is predeceased by his partner Linda Paquin; father, Alexander Paquin II; his son, DJ Paquin; and his brother, Mark Paquin.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
