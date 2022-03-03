Dolly (Olson, 56

ANDOVER — Dolly (Dorothy) Olson, 56, of Andover, died at her home comfortably, while in her family's arms on February 28, 2022.
She was born in Franklin on December 28, 1965 the daughter of Lawrence I. Marsh Sr. and Katherine (Nault). She was a Franklin and Northfield resident for several years before moving to Andover.
Dolly was loved by most everyone she met. She was sweet as pie and tough as nails. Dolly loved feeding and watching her hummingbirds as well as anything in nature. With her kind, compassionate personality she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a very loving mother and wife who will be greatly missed.
Family members include her husband, Carl R. Olson Jr. of Andover; her daughter, Elisha Marsh of Franklin, her daughter, Samanatha Marsh of Manchester; stepson, Carl Robert Olson III of Franklin; her mother, Katherine Chainey of Franklin; her sister, Verniece of Colebrook; and her brother, Richard of Meredith.
Visiting hours will be Saturday at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a service at 6:00 p.m.
Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery in the spring.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Dolly towards her burial costs, please contact the family.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
