GARDNER, Mass. — Deena Mae Clevenson, born August 21, 1947, passed on May 24, 2018, in Gardner.
She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, to Henry and Rita (Mack) Clevenson and was the youngest of three children.
Deena won many New Hampshire state competitions in high school for her dramatic and comedic presentations. She attended Syracuse University and went on to be a member of the Department of Theater and Dance at the University of New Hampshire.
As a writer, drummer, performer and director, she toured the state often with student musical revues. She co-founded The Surprise Theater, an improvisational show for children, which was at Theatre-By-The-Sea in Portsmouth for three years as well as touring throughout New England. Her touring years with McNamara’s Band in San Francisco and Los Angeles lasted from the 1970s through the mid-1980s. Her work with People Living With AIDS was her favorite and most fulfilling time. She brought her outrageous humor and compassion to St. Francis Memorial Hospital and UCSF Medical Center patients throughout the 1980s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David, and her step-mother, Sally Clevenson.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Marshall Lawrence Clevenson, and his wife, Susan Tova; and her nephew, Lincoln Clevenson. She is also survived by an enormous circle of friends and family who loved her dearly and whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at Union Cemetery in Laconia, New Hampshire. Following the funeral, the meal of consolation will be in the Social Hall of Temple B’Nai Israel, 210 Court St.
In lieu of flowers the family sugggests that memorial donations may be made to the Harry and Sadie Fund, Temple B’Nai Israel, 210 Court St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
