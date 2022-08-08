Craig R. Carty, 47

SIBASA, THOHOYANDOU, South Africa — Craig R. Carty, 47, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, from natural causes in Sibasa, Thohoyandou, South Africa. He was born on April 23, 1975 at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA, the son of John R. and Victoria (Andrus) Carty.

He was a member of the Inter-Lakes High School Class of 1993 where he participated in soccer, track, band, and drama. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and Human Biology. He completed his Master’s degree there in 2007. At the time of his passing, he was completing a full PhD scholarship program at Oxford University which focused on neuroscience. Ultimately, he considered himself a research scientist.

