SIBASA, THOHOYANDOU, South Africa — Craig R. Carty, 47, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, from natural causes in Sibasa, Thohoyandou, South Africa. He was born on April 23, 1975 at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA, the son of John R. and Victoria (Andrus) Carty.
He was a member of the Inter-Lakes High School Class of 1993 where he participated in soccer, track, band, and drama. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and Human Biology. He completed his Master’s degree there in 2007. At the time of his passing, he was completing a full PhD scholarship program at Oxford University which focused on neuroscience. Ultimately, he considered himself a research scientist.
After completing his Master’s, Craig continued with Penn at an associated university in East London, SA on the Indian Ocean, working on AIDS/HIV projects in education and intervention. It was his introduction to radically different social models, endemic corruption, and systemic hopelessness. In small, incremental victories, he slowly began to change attitudes, increase government support, and gain collaboration with other NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations). He also was hired by major pharmaceutical companies for analyses. For recreation, he participated in Triathlete competitions
With his increasing expertise and knowledge, he then started his own company for consultation and analysis. This eventually became a global international resource ranging from Africa to Indonesia and the Caribbean. He was also an expert grant writer.
A lifelong artist, Craig collected artworks and culturally diverse antiques often discovered on his international travels and was well versed in their provenance. His love of art inspired the names of his beloved dogs: Finster, Hopper, Frida, Stieglitz, Basquiat, and Milton.
In recent years, Craig retired to his home to focus on improving the lives of regional women and children. He did some free-lance writing and published several scholarly articles on his research. He loved to work in his gardens and his yard was adorned with many sculptures crafted by local artisans. He also took in a local young man, Humbu, his wife and daughter, and they became a family.
Selfless and compassionate, Craig was an instant friend to all who met him. He was a tireless advocate, a mentor, and an inspiration.
He is survived by his parents Jack and Vickie of Meredith, NH; brother, Jeff (Amalia) of St. Augustine, FL; brother, Doug (Chauntelle) of Jaffrey, NH; nieces, Sarah Carty of Littleton, CO; Jillian Carty of Knoxville, TN; Zoe Carty of Durham, NH; Ashlyn Kundert (Alex) of Rindge; nephews, Curtis Bartlett of Jaffrey, NH; Zach Lazzaro of Rindge, NH; Josh Lazzaro of Jaffrey, NH; and his adopted family, Humbu Makhoshi (Hakhakhi) of Thohoyandou, SA.
Services and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
For those who wish, a contribution in Craig’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
But Craig would probably prefer that one simply take a moment (or two) to perform an act of kindness.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Carty family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.