LACONIA — Constance "Connie" Jane Callahan, 83, of South Main Street, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a brief illness at Concord Hospital.
Connie was born on December 7, 1936, in Salem, MA, the daughter of the late Walter T. Dow and Mary T. (Ellis) Lowell.
Connie had a strong faith in God since she was a very young girl. She was a Deaconess for her church in Lynn, MA, where she raised her five children.
Connie was a grateful member of AA, where she celebrated 44 years of sobriety in July 2020. She moved to Laconia in 2006 to raise her two great-grandchildren, Molly and Jay Fernandes.
Connie became a member of Faith Alive Christian Fellowship in Laconia six years ago and was baptized and rededicated her life to Jesus. Connie was in partnership with Arbo Ministries in Gilford, NH, Full Men’s Gospel in Laconia, NH, and Kenneth Copeland Ministries, and was a long-standing member of Eastern Star.
Connie loved to sew and used her gifts to start three businesses; Angelica Apparel, Affordable Alterations and Sewing to Sew. She taught sewing at the Laconia Middle School, and she would volunteer her time twice a month at her local church and teach sewing to make dresses for little girls in Africa. She opened her business Affordable Alterations here in Laconia in 2008 and worked until August 10, 2020. She loved when young ladies would come in with their gowns getting ready for their special day. She would always let them know how beautiful and special they were and how God loved them. Many customers who through the years became friends with Connie, would come in for alterations and receive prayer and blessings from her.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Russell Jolly and Dennis Jolly; two daughters, Elisa Seneca and Mary Jolly; 11 grandchildren, Jana Jolly, Jack Jolly, Scott Jolly, Melissa Jolly, Dennis Mills, Ben Jolly, Jessica Jolly, Brandon Jolly, Tara Richards, John J. Fernandes, and Christopher Fernandes; a brother, James Lowell; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by a son, Arthur Jolly; a grandchild, Joseph Jolly; and a brother, Leo Cassidy.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House Entrance.
A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Connie’s name to Molly and Jay Fernandes in C/O Elisa Seneca, 242 South Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246 or to any of the nonprofit organizations Constance belonged to.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
