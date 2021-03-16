LACONIA — Charles W. Varey II, of Mistwood Lane, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Charles was born in Laconia on March 17, 1951 to the late Richard and Flora (Wood) Varey.
In his early years, Charles served in the United States Army. Upon returning home from service, he took to the road and drove an 18-wheeler across country, and then later in life he was a driver for Concord Trailways Bus Company. He loved his cats and adopted and cared for his beloved Taz, Skee and Doc.
He is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Bennett of Portland, Maine; grandchild, Katelin Bennett of Freedom, Maine; and his sister, Debbie and her husband, Paul Cotton, of Laconia, New Hampshire.
Private burial will be at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, NH in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.