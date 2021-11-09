Carolyn A. Bednarek, 76

SANBORNTON — Carolyn Ann Bednarek, 76, of Hermit Lake Road, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Carolyn was born on October 12, 1945 in Connecticut.
She had multiple careers throughout her life, including Fenway Motor Inn, law firms, mortgage companies, and her last job was at Stafford Oil. She was a go-getter. No matter where she landed, she succeeded.
Carolyn enjoyed all things New England; camping with her family, exploring North Conway and Perkin’s Cove, relaxing on the beach, and gardening at her log cabin. Throughout her life, she was known for her wonderful dancing, delicious home-cooking, and crafting skills. In her free time, she loved to read and play slot machines on her computer. Christmas was Carolyn’s favorite holiday; she loved decorating her cabin and wrapping presents. She had a love for shopping for the best bargains, earning herself the title, 'Bag Lady.' Her favorite thing to do, however, was spending time with her grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Daniel Bednarek of Sanbornton; her daughters, Dana Boucher and her husband Tom, of Bedford, and Denise Lavoie and her husband, Jason of Flowery Branch, GA; her grandchildren, Miranda Forrence, Nick Forrence, Kyle Forrence; her three bonus granddaughters, Rachel Savoie, Laura Boucher, and Kayleigh Cappi; as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., at the Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH, 03109.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lakes Region Santa Fund, PO Box 7454, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
