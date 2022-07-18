Carl C. Cutter, 73

LACONIA — On Friday, July 8, 2022, Carl Clark Cutter passed away at the age of 73 at Concord Hospital in Concord, from stroke complications.
Carl was born on June 29, 1949 in Laconia, to Elizabeth (Libby) Cutter and Clifford Cutter I.
Carl was a retired Army veteran, and served in Vietnam. He also worked as a mechanic for many years. Carl was a proud father to his son, Cliff Cutter II of Deerfield.
Carl enjoyed golfing and was a huge Boston sports fan.
Carl is survived by his son; his brother, Dave Cutter; and his nieces, Jamie Cutter and Katrina Cutter. Carl was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Waukewan Golf Club in Center Harbor, at 2:00 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to K9's for Warriors, https://k9sforwarriors.org/, in Carl's honor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bennettfuneral.com.
