MEREDITH — Ann Sibley Thomsen, of Meredith, NH, passed away peacefully, alongside her family, on October, 1 2020. She was 89 years old.
Ann grew up in Bennington, Vermont with her identical twin Harriet (Sibley) Lusty and older sister Debbie (Sibley) Eddington. Thanks to the support from close friends, the Allen family, she was able to attend George School in Newtown Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband, Ferris “Tommy” Thomsen Jr. Ann graduated from Wheelock College with a teaching degree.
After marrying in 1954, Ann & Tommy were true life partners for 58 years. Moving from Bethesda, MD, to Needham, MA, to Granville, OH and then to Holderness, NH. Ann relished her role as a coach’s and camp director’s wife. Besides traveling an immeasurable number of miles on team buses, she was intimately involved in nurturing a community of athletes, campers, counselors and their extended families.
Ann read widely, enjoyed New Yorker covers, helped organize book sales, and raised funds, through a PEO chapter, for local women to attend college.
Ann is remembered for her sense of humor, which seemed to grow stronger as she got older, for her practice of appreciation and kindness, for the glee in her eyes and for her ability to make goofy faces, a skill that is joyfully emulated by her grandchildren.
Ann leaves four children and their spouses, Peter (Williamstown, MA), Debbie Wiley (West Milford, NJ), Jeff, (Waxhaw, NC) and Laurie Burke (Moultonborough, NH); nine grandchildren, Carolyn Wiley Taber, Eddie Wiley, Tommy Wiley, Brian Thomsen, Julie Thomsen, Emily Burke, Will Burke, Kelly Thomsen and Casey Thomsen; and one great-grandchild, Teddy Wiley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deerwood Foundation, https://deerwoodfoundation.org/
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
