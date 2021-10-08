NASHUA — Adair Gifford, 77, of Beech Street, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Greenbriar Healthcare.
Adair was born on August 15, 1944 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of William McAllister Sr. and Dorothy (Adair) McAllister.
Adair was a graduate of the Laconia High School Class of 1963. She then went on to attend Marrietta College. Adair worked as a math teacher for a few years before becoming a tax preparer at H&R Block for over 40 years.
Adair was active with the Rebekah Assembly (Independent Order of Odd Fellows).
Adair is survived by her brother, William McAllister Jr.; her nieces, nephews and family, Dorothy Burton, Herbert Burton III, Hannah Azotea, Benjamin Azotea, Rachael Azotea, Sara Hill, Ashley Hill, William McAlisterIII, Lynn McAllister, Chad McAllister, Ryu McAllister, Charles McAllister, Zachery McAllister, Katelyn McAllister, Jennifer Watson, Ryan Watson, Emily Watson, Maya Watson, Sophia Watson, and Eugene C. Watson. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Warren Gifford.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the NH Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
