WOLFEBORO — In October, Wright Museum and Castle in the Clouds will participate in a member exchange program through Oct. 27.
Museum members may show their member card and photograph identification to gain free entry to one another’s respective establishments.
The partnership is part of Wright Museum’s business partner program, which features a partnership each month between the museum and a local businesses to enhance their respective offerings and promote one another.
In September, Wright Museum’s business partner was Grey Shingles Camps, which sponsored World War II newsreel showings in the museum’s theater every Wednesday in September from noon to 1 pm.
“It's always great when two nonprofits can come together to provide more opportunities for their members,” said Castle in the Clouds Executive Director Charles Clark.
“This should boost our visitation numbers for both museums in October,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
To learn more about the business partner program, call Stephanie Buell at 603-569-1212, or visit wrightmuseum.org.
