MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is currently featuring the art of Robert Burch.
Burch has been working with blown glass since 1971, and continues with broad production and commission work. His specialty is veiled silver glass combined with web and bubble patterns. Burch has produced everything from vases to paperweights to perfume bottles. He draws inspiration from his natural surroundings that are, in his words, “further enhanced by the beauty and sensuality of the glass in its molten state.”
His colorful glass hearts can be found at gallery, and would make a unique Valentine’s Day gift for someone special.
To learn more about Burch's work, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
