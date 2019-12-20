LACONIA — The music of the 1950s and ‘60s conjures up memories for the baby boomer generation. The Rockin’ Daddios will bring some of the best-loved songs of the era to the Lakes Region.
Join Taylor Community Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building for a free musical performance by Lakes Region residents Jim Rogato, Bo Guyer, Angelo Gentile and Drew Seneca of the Rockin’ Daddios. They have performed together for over 10 years. Collectively, they have 60 years of community theater experience.
Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
