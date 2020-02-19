NEW HAMPTON — Presence and Absence will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery through Saturday, March 7. In this exhibit of his recent work, Tom Driscoll shares 11 large-scale acrylic and oil paintings, and five drawn studies.
The works in the exhibit represent a variation from Driscoll's previous abstract work. The current work uses recognizable references, a "tangible point of departure upon which I can build, play and experiment," said Driscoll.
Tom Driscoll holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Plymouth State College and a master of fine arts degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art. He has been teaching at Plymouth State University since 1989, coordinating the painting program and teaching drawing, printmaking and foundations courses. He offers workshops in stone lithography at a regional cooperative printmaking studio. He has served as a juror for regional competitions and curated several exhibits. Driscoll has exhibited in juried competitions regionally and nationally, winning awards for his work.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is on the second floor of New Hampton School's Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information about New Hampton School, visit newhampton.org.
