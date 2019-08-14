MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery welcomes three new artists, Luanne Meader, Michele Lee, and Stephen Barlow.
Meader works with fiber, after discovering a love for needle felting during Christmas one year. She enjoys the creativity and repetitive motion. She combined her interest with a love of wildlife and natural fiber. She has been working with fiber for five years, and makes anthropomorphic animals who evolve into characters with their own personalities.
Lee crafts metal jewelry. She first got into pottery when her aunt, a potter, passed away and requested her ashes to be incorporated into a pottery glaze. Lee fulfilled her aunt’s wish and continued working in pottery. She discovered she also liked working with silver metal clay, and then metal itself. She has been making metal pieces for the last five years. She draws inspiration from her background of botanical illustration, shapes and textures. She enjoys looking at how things are formed in nature, and how people can take those forms and mold them into something new.
Barlow specializes in woodwork. He went to school for building construction, but changed his mind when he discovered the Shaker style of woodwork. Barlow is largely self-taught, and has been working in his craft for 34 years. He has expanded from Shaker style to his own ideas, making pieces with modern and practical style.
To see the work of these and other artists, stop in to the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, or visit meredith.nhcrafts.org.
