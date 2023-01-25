NEW HAMPTON — Knitting has come into vogue recently and many people have taken up the fiber art, making sweaters, socks, hats and mittens. There is a learning curve to knitting, and no one knows that as well as Maryly Matthewman.

Taught to knit years ago by her grandmother, Matthewman did “regular knitting,” as she calls it, before becoming interested in a very specific and little-known method called Latvian knitting. Although the name would be unfamiliar to many, the finished product is recognizable. Many people will recognize the patterns and colors of Latvian knitting, and it was these things that attracted Matthewman to the craft.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.