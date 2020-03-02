LACONIA — Anyone with a craft room overflowing with remnants of past projects past and who wants to try something new without investing a lot in supplies that may only be used once can join fellow crafters for the first craft supply swap at Laconia Public Library.
Through March 6, bring unused or lightly used craft supplies to the circulation desk to receive an early-bird ticket. On Saturday, March 7, early entry for the swap is 9:30-10 a.m. Receive an extra ticket by donating from the library's wish list of craft supplies. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
Available craft supplies at the swap will depend on what is donated. To participate in the swap, crafters must bring an item to swap, money will not be accepted.
For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
