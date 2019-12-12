LACONIA — Paul D'Angelo, who is one of the top comedians in the country, will be appearing at Pitman's Freight Room in Laconia this Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and Pitman's is a bring your own food and drinks venue. Also appearing will be Mike Koutrobis, Boston area headliner and Liam McGuirk, Boston Comedy Festival.
D'Angelo is back by request of Pitman's comedy fans, who rewarded D'Angelo with a partial standing ovation the last time he appeared at the Laconia venue.
"I love that room," said D'Angelo referring to the homey atmosphere of Pitman's. "All the comedians I've talked to, who work there, talk about what a great room it is. Looking forward to getting back there."
Pitman's owner Dick Mitchell said D'Angelo is one of his favorite comedians.
"There's no question D'Angelo is one of the best we have up here," said Mitchell. "Everyone who speaks to us after his shows tell us what a great night it was."
For reservations call Pitman's at (603) 527-0043 or email msmith789@comcast.net .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.