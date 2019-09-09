LACONIA — Comfort Keepers and Downtown Gym Laconia will host Jenn McMaugh, PT and Judy Stoecklin, ST, on Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair St. McMaugh and Stoeklin of Lakes Region VN will speak about big and loud therapy for Parkinson’s disease. The speakers will provide education on evidence-based practice for Lee Silverman Voice Treatment Big and Loud. Learn what the program consists of and how people with Parkinson’s disease can benefit from the therapy.
