PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health has resumed offering its in-person community-based support groups for at-home caregivers. Meeting will be provided at the Boulder Point Conference room of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
The monthly Caregivers Support Group will begin its in-person offerings on Wednesday, August 4, at 11 a.m. This group will meet in the conference room at the Boulder Point site of Speare Memorial Hospital. The challenges of being an at-home caregiver (or even a long-distance one, as in the case of an adult child coordinating the care of a parent from some distance away) can be overwhelming, daunting, and exhausting. The experience naturally alters one’s freedom for social interaction beyond the home, and this reality was exacerbated as we lived through the height of the current pandemic. Although caregiving is an expression of love and concern, the constant vigilance required from the caregiver can be emotionally draining and the stress of it can have physical ramifications. Consequently, self-care is an important quality for caregivers to cultivate.
Connecting with other caregivers can help to lighten the emotional load imposed by this ever-increasing phenomenon that has become a part of contemporary American life as our population ages. We hope this gathering will allow for opportunities of sharing, brainstorming, problem-solving, and supportive listening.
The group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. As they become available, relevant handouts and other materials will be offered. Participants for this group are also asked to check in per Speare’s current practice and to bring a mask with them for probable use during the group. The group will end by 12:30 p.m. at the latest, depending on the energy of exchange generated by the participants.
You MUST pre-register in order to participate in this group BEFORE WEDNESDAY, July 21. To register, please contact the facilitator, Guy Tillson, PBCH Hospice Spiritual Counselor and Bereavement Counselor, online via email at gtillson@pbhha.org or by phone at 536-2232, XT 318. He will get back to you as promptly as possible. If you would prefer to participate virtually by ZOOM, indicate that, and we will attempt to accommodate you. Group size is limited to 10 persons, so registrations will be accepted on a “first come, first served” basis.
